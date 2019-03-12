Does anyone have a clue whats going on with the new stock arriving at the club shop.
In January they had sold out of all shirts bigger than a size medium (which basically means all adult sizes given how small they are)
I think all the track tops also sold out almost straight away as well.
Initally we were told that a new supply would be coming in in mid Feb, well thats a month ago now and suprise supries no communication from the club.
How can it be that adults are unable to buy shirts and other merch 7 weeks in to the season. I know loads of people wanting to make purchases.
I feel its a big income stream we are completely failing to take advantage of.
Have the club made another balls up? Have we been let down by Kappa?
Can anyone shed any light?
In January they had sold out of all shirts bigger than a size medium (which basically means all adult sizes given how small they are)
I think all the track tops also sold out almost straight away as well.
Initally we were told that a new supply would be coming in in mid Feb, well thats a month ago now and suprise supries no communication from the club.
How can it be that adults are unable to buy shirts and other merch 7 weeks in to the season. I know loads of people wanting to make purchases.
I feel its a big income stream we are completely failing to take advantage of.
Have the club made another balls up? Have we been let down by Kappa?
Can anyone shed any light?