thoughts on this one? Leeds are not playing well at all, but they do have talent in the team, hurrel is going to be a handful he is certainly going to test the defence on that side!
So far we have not travelled well. Struggling to even score away from home so far.
Realistic expectations? A loss by 2 scores for me, but we need to at least get on the scoreboard.
