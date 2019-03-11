Toulouse at home again this week, so entries in by 2.30pm Saturday please. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures:
Toulouse vs Barrow
Leigh vs Rochdale
Swinton vs Fev
Widnes vs Bulls
York vs Halifax
Dewsbury vs Sheffield
Toronto vs Batley
BONUS: The NRL starts this week so pick the winners of BOTH of the Sunday games: Penrith vs Parramatta and Gold Coast vs Canberra.
Toulouse vs Barrow
Leigh vs Rochdale
Swinton vs Fev
Widnes vs Bulls
York vs Halifax
Dewsbury vs Sheffield
Toronto vs Batley
BONUS: The NRL starts this week so pick the winners of BOTH of the Sunday games: Penrith vs Parramatta and Gold Coast vs Canberra.