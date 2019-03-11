WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 7

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 7

Post a reply
2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 7
Post Mon Mar 11, 2019 6:02 pm
Posted by le penguin on Mon Mar 11, 2019 6:02 pm
le penguin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 116th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 280
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 395
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Toulouse at home again this week, so entries in by 2.30pm Saturday please. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures:

Toulouse vs Barrow
Leigh vs Rochdale
Swinton vs Fev
Widnes vs Bulls
York vs Halifax
Dewsbury vs Sheffield
Toronto vs Batley

BONUS: The NRL starts this week so pick the winners of BOTH of the Sunday games: Penrith vs Parramatta and Gold Coast vs Canberra.
Posted by le penguin on Mon Mar 11, 2019 6:04 pm
le penguin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 116th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 280
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 395
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Toulouse vs Barrow.................. Toulouse by 30
Leigh vs Rochdale ................... Leigh by 24
Swinton vs Fev ....................... Fev by 12
Widnes vs Bulls ...................... Widnes by 16
York vs Halifax ....................... York by 10
Dewsbury vs Sheffield ............. Sheffield by 4
Toronto vs Batley .................... Toronto by 50

BONUS: Penrith - Canberra
Posted by Pumpetypump on Mon Mar 11, 2019 6:11 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 83
Rep Position: 47th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 320
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6711
Location: LS9
Toulouse vs Barrow.................. Toulouse by 32
Leigh vs Rochdale ................... Leigh by 24
Swinton vs Fev ....................... Fev by 20
Widnes vs Bulls ...................... Widnes by 26
York vs Halifax ....................... York by 10
Dewsbury vs Sheffield ............. Sheffield by 12
Toronto vs Batley .................... Toronto by 34

BONUS: Penrith - Canberra[/quote]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Betsy Bulls, Bullnorthern, dddooommm, JohnQ, kaybenbull, le penguin, Pumpetypump, RagingBull and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,857,9711,88177,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 14th Mar 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
Thu 14th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 15th Mar 07:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
Fri 15th Mar 08:55
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
SOUTHS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 16th Mar 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 16th Mar 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
Sat 16th Mar 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)