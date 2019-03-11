Rochdale vs York being postponed complicated things this week, so the bonus question is void. Meanwhile the bonus for correctly predicting all winners was (in theory) made easier.
A triumphant triumvirate of paulwalker71, rambull1967 and Johnbulls correctly picked all of this weekâ€™s winners, the only three to have tipped Toulouse to beat Toronto, thus finishing top of the pile with 16 points and making up ground on Bullseye who is still sitting pretty at the top. An honourable mention goes to Bull Mania getting two winning margins on the nose and scoring 12 points.
64 Bullseye
56 bullinenemyland
53 le penguin
50 paulwalker71
50 tackler thommo
49 Fr13daY
49 S0LLY86
48 alex 0604
48 DrFeelgood
48 Bulls4
48 broadybull87
47 Johnbulls
46 bull on a canary
46 rambull1967
42 Bull Mania
42 Steel City Bull
42 Jimmy 4 Bradford
41 Pumpetypump
40 charlie caroli
38 bringbackjimmy
37 kaybenbull
37 Bent&Bongser
36 Bendybulls
36 FevGrinder
34 Bullnorthern
33 Nelson
32 Scarey71
31 herr rigsby
31 jackmac452
30 roger daly
29 Marvin Goolash
28 dddooommm
26 Ferocious Aardvark
26 RagingBull
25 Pyrah123
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1
