WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TT

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com TT

Post a reply
TT
Post Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:16 pm
Posted by Pemps on Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:16 pm
Pemps User avatar
100% League Network Sponsor
100% League Network Sponsor
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 108th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 3:13 pm
Posts: 18425
Location: Usually on here
3 match ban for kicking out in the tackle
king warrior wrote:
Adam Blair flew over yesterday and has been training the deal is going to be signed this week

Got to say this is a top signing
Re: TT
Post Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:19 pm
Posted by CyberPieMan on Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:19 pm
CyberPieMan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 123rd / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts: 923
Deservedly - don't want to see that in the game. Born out of frustration no doubt, but still not acceptable.
Everything is Awesome
Re: TT
Post Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:19 pm
Posted by Jukesays on Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:19 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 63rd / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5704
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Pemps wrote:
3 match ban for kicking out in the tackle


Before anyone else says it - Thank God - Our Luck is finally turning! :wink:
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
Re: TT
Post Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:26 pm
Posted by Pemps on Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:26 pm
Pemps User avatar
100% League Network Sponsor
100% League Network Sponsor
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 108th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 3:13 pm
Posts: 18425
Location: Usually on here
And before any opposition fans say anything...

We'll appeal and Ukuma Ta'ai will get a 3 game ban for tupping Tautai's boot.
king warrior wrote:
Adam Blair flew over yesterday and has been training the deal is going to be signed this week

Got to say this is a top signing
Re: TT
Post Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:29 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Mon Mar 11, 2019 4:29 pm
The_Enforcer Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 47
Rep Position: 79th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 565
Such a shame. I think TT needed an extended run in the first team to try and play himself into some form. He may not of been too hot on Friday but he did show willingness which is always good to see. Theres a useful player in there somewhere.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blueblood, Brick with eyes, CyberPieMan, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, JIMMY MAGNETS, Jukesays, KingRoss11, ksm1701, Last Son of Wigan, matt_wire, MattyB, NickyKiss, Oxford Exile, ploinerrhino, Rogues Gallery, The_Enforcer, tugglesf78, Who are ya!!, Wigg'n and 247 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,857,9161,80977,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 14th Mar 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
Thu 14th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 15th Mar 07:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
Fri 15th Mar 08:55
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
SOUTHS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 16th Mar 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 16th Mar 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
Sat 16th Mar 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)