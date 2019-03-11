WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Next Game

Mon Mar 11, 2019 1:52 pm
TheDreadnought
Have we hyped ourselves up too much or are we just getting too much stick from other clubs?

2 Wins

Leeds
Catalans

3 Losses

London
St Helens
Hull KR

Can we make excuses for the losses to make it seem like we're not playing so badly? Or do we not need to?

IMO we put convincing performances out against Leeds and Catalans yet we were made to look amateurish against London and showed no ambition against KR.

We now face the "in form" Hull FC away from home... What changes do we make? What do we do differently?

Do we stick with George King at starting prop? In front of Kopczak, Pauli and Hirst?
bellycouldtackle
I simply do not understand what the coaching staff are doing with Pauli. Yesterday was a prime example, he came on stood wide right and did not touch the ball for three sets. I counted only 4 times when he received the ball. On a windy day when passing was hard, mistake free rugby was the call for the day, try to grind out a result and we have Pauli no where near the ball, all the play went left. This has happened so many times. If we are going to select him, play him at prop and get him running straight and hard around the ruck, you know like Hull Kr did with Mose and that big lad from Leeds.
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
I would put George King in front of Hirst every time. Hirst is going backwards.
homme vaste
Me too, not so much a negative on Hirst for me just think King has been good for us.
homme vaste
IMO I do not think our front row let us down that badly yesterday, big Dave was as good as he usually is, Kops did not take a backwards step, Hirst looked strong. Would play Pauli in the front row until he gets a bit fitter, he sticks out like a sore thumb in the second row at the minute and not in a good way.

Wakefield Trinity




