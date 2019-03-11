Have we hyped ourselves up too much or are we just getting too much stick from other clubs?
2 Wins
Leeds
Catalans
3 Losses
London
St Helens
Hull KR
Can we make excuses for the losses to make it seem like we're not playing so badly? Or do we not need to?
IMO we put convincing performances out against Leeds and Catalans yet we were made to look amateurish against London and showed no ambition against KR.
We now face the "in form" Hull FC away from home... What changes do we make? What do we do differently?
Do we stick with George King at starting prop? In front of Kopczak, Pauli and Hirst?
