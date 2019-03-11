WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Rhinos relegated

2019 Rhinos relegated
Mon Mar 11, 2019 9:49 am
Homer Simpson
Homer Simpson
How did it come to this Mcfly

Well. Bad oversees signings. Players over weight or infighting. Hurrell, too many coughed up balls in tackles. An unfit Watkins, Briscoe unable to run straight, forwards gone missing, defence leaking points, walk up pay on the door crowds dwindling. Too many penalties given away

It's all here in this almanac.

Re: 2019 Rhinos relegated
Mon Mar 11, 2019 10:25 am
RHINO-MARK
RHINO-MARK
Bell sniff
