How did it come to this Mcfly
Well. Bad oversees signings. Players over weight or infighting. Hurrell, too many coughed up balls in tackles. An unfit Watkins, Briscoe unable to run straight, forwards gone missing, defence leaking points, walk up pay on the door crowds dwindling. Too many penalties given away
It's all here in this almanac.
Matty
Well. Bad oversees signings. Players over weight or infighting. Hurrell, too many coughed up balls in tackles. An unfit Watkins, Briscoe unable to run straight, forwards gone missing, defence leaking points, walk up pay on the door crowds dwindling. Too many penalties given away
It's all here in this almanac.
Matty