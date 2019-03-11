Well that was more like it. A really professional performance and 100% commitment. We drove the ball in well and then took our chances when they came, along with some stern defence on a day the pitch was going to play a big part. Turning point was that try on half time hooter. To add to that was the reliable boot of Steve Tyrer along with his certain try saving tackle and 3 tries from Ed Barber to go with that Shaun Robinson effort and that was the way the voting went in the Shay Lounge with Ed 1st on 3 points, 2nd Steve and 3rd Shaun. Hitman went to Brandon Moore who stopped anything in sight. Steve now leads the Shay Lounge Player of the Season with 6 points with 4 on 3 points, Shaun, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp and Ed.
The first draw in Club 1873 was made in the Shay Lounge after the game. 135 numbers went into the hat, slightly down on last years 144 but still not a bad number. Thanks to the Dewsbury fans who pulled out the numbers. Pete Smith number 51 was first out and gets the £25 voucher and the £20 voucher went to Gwyn Thomas number 98. Pete has not been on top mark lately but I hope to see him back soon to give his usual assistance.
The half time draw winning number for £180 was 9904.
There are just a few places left on the coach to York on Sunday. We leave the Shay at 12.15pm. Adults £12 with juniors £6. As usual ring me on 07714488080 to book your away travel.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
The first draw in Club 1873 was made in the Shay Lounge after the game. 135 numbers went into the hat, slightly down on last years 144 but still not a bad number. Thanks to the Dewsbury fans who pulled out the numbers. Pete Smith number 51 was first out and gets the £25 voucher and the £20 voucher went to Gwyn Thomas number 98. Pete has not been on top mark lately but I hope to see him back soon to give his usual assistance.
The half time draw winning number for £180 was 9904.
There are just a few places left on the coach to York on Sunday. We leave the Shay at 12.15pm. Adults £12 with juniors £6. As usual ring me on 07714488080 to book your away travel.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com