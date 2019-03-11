WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v Dewsbury/Away Travel

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Neil's Notes v Dewsbury/Away Travel

Post a reply
Neil's Notes v Dewsbury/Away Travel
Post Mon Mar 11, 2019 7:28 am
Posted by taxman on Mon Mar 11, 2019 7:28 am
taxman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 124th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 14, 2007 2:04 pm
Posts: 266
Well that was more like it. A really professional performance and 100% commitment. We drove the ball in well and then took our chances when they came, along with some stern defence on a day the pitch was going to play a big part. Turning point was that try on half time hooter. To add to that was the reliable boot of Steve Tyrer along with his certain try saving tackle and 3 tries from Ed Barber to go with that Shaun Robinson effort and that was the way the voting went in the Shay Lounge with Ed 1st on 3 points, 2nd Steve and 3rd Shaun. Hitman went to Brandon Moore who stopped anything in sight. Steve now leads the Shay Lounge Player of the Season with 6 points with 4 on 3 points, Shaun, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp and Ed.
The first draw in Club 1873 was made in the Shay Lounge after the game. 135 numbers went into the hat, slightly down on last years 144 but still not a bad number. Thanks to the Dewsbury fans who pulled out the numbers. Pete Smith number 51 was first out and gets the £25 voucher and the £20 voucher went to Gwyn Thomas number 98. Pete has not been on top mark lately but I hope to see him back soon to give his usual assistance.
The half time draw winning number for £180 was 9904.
There are just a few places left on the coach to York on Sunday. We leave the Shay at 12.15pm. Adults £12 with juniors £6. As usual ring me on 07714488080 to book your away travel.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, Bubba, GaryC, HuddsRL5 and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,857,6261,72277,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 14th Mar 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
Thu 14th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 15th Mar 07:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
Fri 15th Mar 08:55
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
SOUTHS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 16th Mar 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 16th Mar 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
Sat 16th Mar 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)