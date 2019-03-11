This week's results
Week 5
Warrington 24 Castleford 10 - Warrington by 14
Hull FC 34 Leeds 10 - Hull FC by 24
St Helens 26 London 0 - St Helens by 26
Wigan 6 Huddersfield 14 - Huddersfield by 8
Catalans 0 Salford 46 - Salford by 46
Wakefield 6 Hull KR 10 - HKR by 4
This week's scores
5 FoxyRhino, Steve Slippery Morris
4 BRK, KingRoss11, Rotherhamrhino
3 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Mattyhobson6, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Tigertot, Xykojen
2 Biff Tannen, Bigdave1904, Clearwing, Frosties, Jamie101, JMT, LJ54, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino
1 ALAW, Dozy, Finglas, Highbury Rhino
Overall table
27 Rhinos_bish
26 BRK, FoxyRhino, KingRoss11, Taxi4stevesmith
25 ALAW, Biff Tannen, Jamie101
24 Deanos Rhinos, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
23 Finglas, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Steamy
22 Sarahgrhino, The Biffs Back
21 Dozy, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com
20 Bigdave1904, Carisma HFC, LJ54, Tigertot
19 Clearwing, Dave1612, JMT, Mattyhobson6
17 Ducknumber1, Rhino46, Xykojen
15 Frosties
14 Highbury Rhino
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Huddersfield (HUD) v St Helens (STH)
Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leeds (LEE) v London (LON)
Warrington (WAR) v Wigan (WIG)
Castleford (CAS) v Salford (SAL)
Hull KR (HKR) v Catalans (CAT)
Good luck
