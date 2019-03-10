WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rangi Chase

Rangi Chase
Sun Mar 10, 2019 9:58 pm
Ralphie
Front page of tomorrowâ€™s League Weekly says we are in the hunt for Rangi Chase! Currently posted on Twitter.
Sun Mar 10, 2019 10:05 pm
Returning Don
Idd take him, if heâ€™s even half the player he was he will rip league 1 to bits.

