Is there one? Curious Instagram post....
Picture of a hand holding a pen, with 8pm written above it. Contract announcement?
Posted by
Wilde 3
on Sun Mar 10, 2019 7:58 pm
To answer my own question. Wonder if it's Savelio??
Wilde 3 wrote:
To answer my own question. Wonder if it's Savelio??
It is oh Andre Savalio welcome
Posted by
Hasbag
on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:05 pm
Massive surprise that! But well chuffed. Reckon he will go really well.
Posted by
Wilde 3
on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:07 pm
This is a big call, but he is the closest thing to Willie Manu that we've had in recent times
Well I never saw that coming
Great signing. Perhaps some of the moaners will shut up now and let Radders and Adam get on with the job.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Wilde 3 wrote:
To answer my own question. Wonder if it's Savelio??
You get a like from me Wilde, loving the good news, wonder who’s making way.
He’s not on the quota either apparently
Posted by
WIZEB
on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:17 pm
Am I correct in thinking he can play loose forward, prop or second row
Looks a riiiiiiiight handful will give us some good go forward aggression , hopefully his knees ok
