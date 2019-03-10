WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 8pm announcement

8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 7:51 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Sun Mar 10, 2019 7:51 pm
Wilde 3
Is there one? Curious Instagram post....

Picture of a hand holding a pen, with 8pm written above it. Contract announcement?
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 7:58 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Sun Mar 10, 2019 7:58 pm
Wilde 3
To answer my own question. Wonder if it's Savelio?? ;)
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:04 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:04 pm
Riderofthepalehorse
Wilde 3 wrote:
To answer my own question. Wonder if it's Savelio?? ;)


It is oh Andre Savalio welcome :D
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:05 pm
Posted by Hasbag on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:05 pm
Hasbag
Massive surprise that! But well chuffed. Reckon he will go really well.
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:07 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:07 pm
Wilde 3
This is a big call, but he is the closest thing to Willie Manu that we've had in recent times
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:11 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:11 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Image

Well I never saw that coming :shock:
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:12 pm
Posted by Hessle Roader on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:12 pm
Hessle Roader
Great signing. Perhaps some of the moaners will shut up now and let Radders and Adam get on with the job.
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:16 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:16 pm
Riderofthepalehorse
Wilde 3 wrote:
To answer my own question. Wonder if it's Savelio?? ;)


You get a like from me Wilde, loving the good news, wonder who’s making way.

He’s not on the quota either apparently
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:17 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:17 pm
WIZEB
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/r ... -1-9641564
Re: 8pm announcement
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:18 pm
Posted by Rocknrolla69er on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:18 pm
Rocknrolla69er
Am I correct in thinking he can play loose forward, prop or second row

Looks a riiiiiiiight handful will give us some good go forward aggression , hopefully his knees ok

