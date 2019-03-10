WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Wigan Home

Posted by Uncle Rico on Sun Mar 10, 2019 6:23 pm
Uncle Rico
Here we go again, another home game this time against the league's over spenders and current Champions Wigan. Another chance to set last season's 'record' straight let's hope it goes better than our recent revenge mission against Catalan without the jet lag to contend with.

Are we in agreement with the comp's leader that Wigan will be in a relegation battle rather than the play offs, will we compound the Pies misery or will they manage to upset the form book and cherry pick two points at the HJ?.......you decide

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Huddersfield v St Helens
Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v London
Hull KR v Catalans
Castleford v Salford

