WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tautai.

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Tautai.

Post a reply
Tautai.
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 6:17 pm
Posted by bilko1941 on Sun Mar 10, 2019 6:17 pm
bilko1941 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 124th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2011 4:24 pm
Posts: 647
Tautai. What do you guys make of Tautais' sin binning?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, GiantMisterE and 61 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,857,3702,22177,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
6-10
HULL KR
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
4-20
WIDNES VIKINGS
 Full Time  
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
6-16
BRADFORD BULLS
 Full Time  
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
32-14
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH
HALIFAX
26-0
DEWSBURY RAMS
O
F
F
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
YORK
Postponed
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
12-26
LEIGH
Thu 14th Mar 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
Thu 14th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)