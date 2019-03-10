WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No point

Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 4:50 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sun Mar 10, 2019 4:50 pm
Willzay User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7958
In beating Leeds away and putting a big effort against St Helens if you're gonna lose to poop teams like London and Hull KR. :FRUSRATED:
Re: No point
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 4:54 pm
Posted by Hessle rover on Sun Mar 10, 2019 4:54 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1475
Ahhhh diddums.
Re: No point
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 5:03 pm
Posted by teddypicker on Sun Mar 10, 2019 5:03 pm
teddypicker Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Nov 11, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 224
:lol:

Teams like hull kr? Since when did little Wakefield become massive? Keep away from the crack pipe.

Glad to come away from that poop hole with the points.
Re: No point
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 5:05 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Mar 10, 2019 5:05 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2285
Well still a great squad on paper, but still as inconsistent as ever.

Two points lost, in a game we should be winning at home.

Not good enough.

Still, I will sayit before others do, look how far weve come since the MPG
Re: No point
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 5:09 pm
Posted by Egg Banjo on Sun Mar 10, 2019 5:09 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 756
What a terrible game, neither team deserved the win but well done to KR for being the only one to manage a Try.

I think this shows how poor Leeds were last week rather than how much Trinity had improved.

It's going to be a long season and I wouldn't be surprised if we finish near or at the bottom. No saviour games at the end of this season either
