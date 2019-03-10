WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Siddal.

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Siddal.

Post a reply
Siddal.
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 10:22 am
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Sun Mar 10, 2019 10:22 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 63
Rep Position: 65th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 3106
Location: Shuddersfield
Best of luck to Siddal today at Workington Town in't Challenge Cup. This game is on the Our League app live.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Siddal.
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 10:28 am
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Sun Mar 10, 2019 10:28 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 63
Rep Position: 65th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 3106
Location: Shuddersfield
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Best of luck to Siddal today at Workington Town in't Challenge Cup. This game is on the Our League app live.

No it isn't, it has just been called off.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Bubba, Bull Mania, Faxlore, Hudd-Shay and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,857,1801,70677,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
YORK
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
LEIGH
Thu 14th Mar 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
Thu 14th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)