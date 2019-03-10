Our best prop by a fair way last season and yet not played this year at all ?
Rumours he is injured or more worryingly on Woolfordâ€™s naughty boy list abound but no one really knows.
His inclusion would allow Ukuma Taâ€™ai to play back row where he is far more destructive than playing prop and Clough played more minutes than at least two of our current props who seem to tire easily.
Fair play if he is injured but surely bringing back Roberts who has been outstandingly dismal since his â€˜longâ€™ contract and Uate who so far has â€˜underwhelmedâ€™ begs the question why not Clough if he is fit to play espeicially with the current injury situation?
Or at least say he is not going to play again if thatâ€™s the case !!
