Chris Sandow
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 7:57 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Mar 10, 2019 7:57 am
Chris Sandow is looking to return to Super League. He should be a cheap signing, leaving us room to bring in a forward as well.

Re: Chris Sandow
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:11 am
Posted by Exeter Rhino on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:11 am
No thanks - are we that desperate? Has the ability but blotted his copy-book at Warrington. Not the right kind of professional for the new direction the club is aiming for.
Re: Chris Sandow
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:50 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Mar 10, 2019 8:50 am
If we lose to London Broncos on Friday I would say we are that desperate
Re: Chris Sandow
Post Sun Mar 10, 2019 9:16 am
Posted by Superted on Sun Mar 10, 2019 9:16 am
Ah, exactly what we need, another turnstile in defence with a history of being fat and unfit. Will fit in perfectly.

