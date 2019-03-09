Hi chaps. Inspired and inebriated by some lovely fine ales, I reckon we cease all the bickering and mocking. Quite often it runs into other threads and spoils good old rl chatter.
As108- I hold out a candle to you. I don’t agree with many things you say, but let’s keep the debate descent and not a pointless tete a tete on grammar- my English is fairly average and your’s isn’t perfect either- so let’s not make fools of ourselves by trying to correct each other on a forum! But you make some good rl points as well, often blunt, but good nevertheless.
Lebron James. You quite often make some fair points. Me included though, let’s keep it respectful and not turn a thread into a dick measuring contest. (and yes I’ve had a pint or few!)
Just for the record: as much as us Wire fans don’t like it, we have a massive respect for St Helens in all they’ve achieved and the club as a standout sporting club/brand in the country and the world of rl. We’ve got a long way to go to reach that- but we’re trying.
Let’s keep it all respectable. Let’s enjoy the Huddersfield and Salford performances this weekend without the daft flack wafting around.
Good luck, but not too much Saints! And raise a pint to the best sport in the world.
