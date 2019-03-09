WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL RD 6 | London Broncos (H)

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL RD 6 | London Broncos (H)

Post a reply
SL RD 6 | London Broncos (H)
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:53 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:53 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 60
Rep Position: 68th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8683
Wonder whether we will see some changes this week v London. I hope so after the issues we had v Hull FC. Sutcliffe, Merrin and Newman should all keep their spots, which is surprising. I would also like to see McLelland given a shot.
Re: SL RD 6 | London Broncos (H)
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:56 pm
Posted by Him on Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:56 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 70
Rep Position: 59th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 14303
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
This is a must win game.
Re: SL RD 6 | London Broncos (H)
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:16 pm
Posted by KaeruJim on Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:16 pm
KaeruJim User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 114th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 18, 2018 8:27 am
Posts: 394
I think some changes have to be made after two poor performances on the bounce.

I’m not sure whether those replacement players would necessarily be better now, but if the season is going to be a write off anyway we might as well start developing 2020s team.

Then again we don’t necessarily want to give our brightest young talent an absolute pasting with the crowd booing etc. Trust in Furner.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, digger47, ducknumber1, Jukesays, KaeruJim, Les Norton, malcadele, marathonman, Menston Rhino, ploinerrhino, Raggytash, Rammer, Riderofthepalehorse, Seth, taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, The Eagle, themightynortherner and 219 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,856,9821,72777,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
 CH
TOULOUSE
46-16
TORONTO
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
0-46
SALFORD
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
YORK
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
LEIGH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)