I’ve not watched the game and he may have done nothing but Hastings shows most weeks what one player can do in regards to not only playing superbly but also inspiring those around him and bringing the best out in them.
I wonder if the club could go back in time they’d have found the extra few grand what would’ve seen him playing here now. They’d have made that on last nights gate alone.
wasnt money. The club wanted a 2 year deal and he wanted 1 the club wouldnt budge and salford offered a 1 year deal.......we got sammut.
