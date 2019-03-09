WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cats v Salford

Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:50 pm
Posted by Brick with eyes on Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:50 pm
Brick with eyes
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 255
Location: Manchester
Salford have no money , have no academy , spend well below the salary cap yet are playing rugby we can only dream about at the moment.

Answers on a postcard please
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:06 pm
Posted by KingRoss11 on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:06 pm
KingRoss11
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 345
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Got a great coach and one of best 1/6/7/9 in the comp
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:18 pm
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:18 pm
jinkin jimmy
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3626
KingRoss11 wrote:
Got a great coach and one of best 1/6/7/9 in the comp

Yes I just made exactly the same point re their spine.
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:20 pm
Posted by Brick with eyes on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:20 pm
Brick with eyes
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 255
Location: Manchester
Correct answer
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:41 pm
Posted by Blueblood on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:41 pm
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 10:54 am
Posts: 25
Watson's the most under rated coach in SL
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:44 pm
Posted by hengirl on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:44 pm
hengirl
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 488
Said a few times on here Watson is very underrated I’ll go as far as to say he should have got the Wigan job
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:44 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:44 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22448
Location: WIGAN
I’ve not watched the game and he may have done nothing but Hastings shows most weeks what one player can do in regards to not only playing superbly but also inspiring those around him and bringing the best out in them.

I wonder if the club could go back in time they’d have found the extra few grand what would’ve seen him playing here now. They’d have made that on last nights gate alone.
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:49 pm
Posted by Brick with eyes on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:49 pm
Brick with eyes
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 255
Location: Manchester
46-0 Hastings was superb
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:50 pm
Posted by Pieman on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:50 pm
Pieman
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2794
Location: Atherton
NickyKiss wrote:
I’ve not watched the game and he may have done nothing but Hastings shows most weeks what one player can do in regards to not only playing superbly but also inspiring those around him and bringing the best out in them.

I wonder if the club could go back in time they’d have found the extra few grand what would’ve seen him playing here now. They’d have made that on last nights gate alone.


wasnt money. The club wanted a 2 year deal and he wanted 1 the club wouldnt budge and salford offered a 1 year deal.......we got sammut.
Re: Cats v Salford
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:51 pm
Posted by hengirl on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:51 pm
hengirl
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 488
Pieman wrote:
wasnt money. The club wanted a 2 year deal and he wanted 1 the club wouldnt budge and salford offered a 1 year deal.......we got sammut.

On a two year deal wasn’t it?

Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, bazdev, Blueblood, Brick with eyes, ChrisA, ComeOnYouUll, critch67, CyberPieMan, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, Giantscorpio, goodways sore chops, Google [Bot], hatty, hengirl, jaws1, NickyKiss, Old Timer No 4, Pieman, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Run leroy , run !, SpainesRoadFartown, SRV, The_Enforcer, tugglesf78, wigginswarrior, Wigg'n and 240 guests

