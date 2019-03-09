WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GB RL LIONS TOURS INFO

Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 4:33 pm
Posted by Foti with the goaty on Sat Mar 09, 2019 4:33 pm
DEAR RL FANS

CST will be running tours for the GB Lions tour of NZ and Port Moresby.


We have 4 Fabulous great value Tours on offer

1 , NRL Grand final , World Cup Nines in Sydney, then across the Tasman for the Test matches vs Tonga , NZ and then onto Cairns and Port Moresby for the match vs Papua New Guinea.

45 nights, alot of inclusions and a tour of a lifetime

2, Arrive into Gold Coast then to Sydney for the World Cup Nines and onwards

3, Arrive into Sydney for the World Cup Nines and onwards

4, Direct to Auckland first match vs Tonga and onwards

All tours can end in Christchurch OR do a split between going to Sydney or Cairns before flying onto Port Moresby.

here is the link to our website with the inclusions and brochure

https://www.catalansporttours.com/lions-tour-2019/


We would appreciate it, if you could share it with your friends and fellow fans

Again thank you and please get in touch with any questions

David Foti
[b]www.catalansporttours.com
CATALANS DRAGONS AND RLFANS.COM OFFICIAL PARTNERS[/b]

