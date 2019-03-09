WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tackle of the year?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Tackle of the year?

Post a reply
Tackle of the year?
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 3:09 pm
Posted by Bedfordshire Bronco on Sat Mar 09, 2019 3:09 pm
Bedfordshire Bronco Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2019 10:25 pm
Posts: 24
The video at the top of Jake Connor's video feed....not often I laugh out loud at any video clip :-)

https://mobile.twitter.com/jakeconnor8?lang=en

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bedfordshire Bronco, BESTY, dboy, HuddsRL5, Marvin Goolash, reffy, ricardo07, Seth, SpainesRoadFartown, Traffic, Upanunder and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,856,8241,73977,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
32-16
TORONTO
UPDATE! Curran Try, Kheirallah Goal
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
YORK
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
LEIGH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)