Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 11:09 am
Posted by MR FRISK on Sat Mar 09, 2019 11:09 am
It said on the radio last night that he took a Punch from one of the Huddersfield players and was knocked out! it started a near brawl. My question is as he suffered any breaks?
Re: Is Manfredi ok?
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 11:21 am
Posted by Iamlegend on Sat Mar 09, 2019 11:21 am
On Sky they said he had failed a concussion test and lost 2 teeth. It looked like it was from the tackle rather than a punch and the Huddersfield player's shoulder hitting his face, though could have been afters in the tackle. Isa was having a go with the Huddersfield player after seeing the replay so wasn't happy about it but it didn't seem to trigger too much.

