There are too many questions hanging over our club at the minute. We have kicked off the season with too much uncertainty. The points deduction hasn't helped. There are though some things we can control. I am adamant off field uncertainty is playing its part on the field. Nip things in the bud now.
George Williams - if he is going - announce it. The lad can concentrate on his rugby. Start hunting for a replacement now. If he isn't, clarify that after Brian Carney's comments in the press (thanks Brian by the way you derrick).
Clarify the Shaun Edwards situation now. Either he is coming or he isn't. Any hint of uncertainty, revoke the contract and hunt a replacement now. If performances dont improve, Lam out and your successor in.
Bring some stability back to the club or performances IMO will continue to be poor.
