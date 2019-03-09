WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Announce Williams' departure and clarify the Edwards contrac

Posted by cadoo on Sat Mar 09, 2019 10:26 am
cadoo
Joined: Sat Dec 23, 2006 4:15 pm
There are too many questions hanging over our club at the minute. We have kicked off the season with too much uncertainty. The points deduction hasn't helped. There are though some things we can control. I am adamant off field uncertainty is playing its part on the field. Nip things in the bud now.

George Williams - if he is going - announce it. The lad can concentrate on his rugby. Start hunting for a replacement now. If he isn't, clarify that after Brian Carney's comments in the press (thanks Brian by the way you derrick).

Clarify the Shaun Edwards situation now. Either he is coming or he isn't. Any hint of uncertainty, revoke the contract and hunt a replacement now. If performances dont improve, Lam out and your successor in.

Bring some stability back to the club or performances IMO will continue to be poor.
Rugby Union: When entertainment just isn't your thing.
Posted by Cherry.Pie on Sat Mar 09, 2019 10:28 am
I think the problem with the Williams situation is that he wants to go to the NRL but there's nothing to confirm. If he can't get an offer from the NRL then he'll stay here and so it's pointless announced he's leaving. If he keeps his current form up he won't be going anywhere. The rumoured asking price of £500k seems completely ridiculous at present.
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Mar 09, 2019 10:36 am
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Problem we’ve got us you can’t announce what’s not sorted. I don’t think Williams has signed anywhere because by all accounts the Aussie clubs won’t pay the asking price. They’re not daft, Lenagan set a precedent with Bateman. They wouldn’t pay the asking price for him either but they held their nerve and waited for Lenagan to come down on the price in return for a half baked notion that he’ll come back here. They wait and wait on Williams, he’ll play no better and Lenagan will want his wages off the books, so we’ll again come up with a ‘he’s coming back in x years’ arrangement.

As for Edwards as things stand I guess he’s coming but if he gets offered a job he wants in Union, such as the Wasps job or another international role, then he won’t come but we won’t pull the plug on it and he’ll call the shots.

All very messy and a pretty sad state of affairs for a club of the stature of Wigan but it’s a pretty accurate reflection of what will happen IMO.
Posted by Smalls on Sat Mar 09, 2019 10:36 am
Smalls
Joined: Wed Mar 10, 2010 9:28 pm
cadoo wrote:
There are too many questions hanging over our club at the minute. We have kicked off the season with too much uncertainty. The points deduction hasn't helped. There are though some things we can control. I am adamant off field uncertainty is playing its part on the field. Nip things in the bud now.

George Williams - if he is going - announce it. The lad can concentrate on his rugby. Start hunting for a replacement now. If he isn't, clarify that after Brian Carney's comments in the press (thanks Brian by the way you derrick).

Clarify the Shaun Edwards situation now. Either he is coming or he isn't. Any hint of uncertainty, revoke the contract and hunt a replacement now. If performances dont improve, Lam out and your successor in.

Bring some stability back to the club or performances IMO will continue to be poor.


I think if they where to make an announcement confirming Edwards for 2020 at this time it would do nothing but work against Lam. I am sure that recruitment and putting things into place for a strong 2020 campaign will already be going on behind the scenes .It is not something the club could put in to an announcement , IL has never been one to push the panic button.
wearethewire wrote:
expect nothing, anything more is better

Wires71 wrote:
And there is the Warrington motto in a nutshell. No wonder we were dog dirt for 20 years

madoggy wrote:
hope saints win it, if wigan dont win another league title for 100 years they would still have more than everyone :wink:

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Azul, Brick with eyes, Cojam24, DannyT, Dunkirk Spirit, Edinburgh Warrior, Father Ted, Gazwire, hatty, Iamlegend, Itchy Arsenal, Jabebby, jaws1, JIMMY MAGNETS, muttywhitedog, NickyKiss, Rogues Gallery, rubber duckie, Smalls, Smiffy27, tedglen, The_Enforcer, Warrior Winger, WARRIOR5, Wigg'n and 340 guests

