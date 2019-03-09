WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Car park issues

Car park issues
Sat Mar 09, 2019 10:16 am
Mild mannered Janitor
The club needs to try and address the issues of Walton St car park.

The first two homes games have seen just a single gale open for cars approaching from both Spring Bank West and Anlaby road. This creates such congestion that it has an impact as far back as Bricknell Ave. last night I got level to The Avenue pub on Chants ave at 7.10pm, didn’t get to the car park until 7.50pm.

Just one gate open with SIX people working it? Why not have two or three games open to help the traffic flow?

I understand that this is not the clubs fault, but they are the ones with the relationships with the SMC.

Come on guys, this needs sorting
Re: Car park issues
Sat Mar 09, 2019 10:21 am
Jake the Peg
It's the allams. I think they've done similar at city games
Re: Car park issues
Sat Mar 09, 2019 10:25 am
ccs
It was crazy last night, I couldn't even find my car after the match until I realised another full row of cars had parked on the "road" section of the park, blocking every one else up.
It's never happened before like that, hopefully never again.

