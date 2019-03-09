WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sneyd

Sat Mar 09, 2019 9:27 am
Irregular Hoops
Hope we get him signed up ASAP
Think heâ€™s vital to how we play, and really underrated by those outside the club
Donâ€™t want him to be Williams replacement at Wigan.
On the plus side, heâ€™s always talked about how happy he is at the club, so hopefully theyâ€™ll get something sorted.

