Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:02 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:02 am


I donâ€™t know what the attendance was last night, but the DW stadium looked completely empty. Yes youâ€™ve had a poor start to the season (as have Leeds) but you were champions last year and it looks like a lot of fans have deserted the club already, that is terrible.
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:08 am
hatty on Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:08 am


Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I donâ€™t know what the attendance was last night, but the DW stadium looked completely empty. Yes youâ€™ve had a poor start to the season (as have Leeds) but you were champions last year and it looks like a lot of fans have deserted the club already, that is terrible.

You should have stopped typing after your first three words.
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:29 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:29 am


What was the attendance?
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:47 am
hatty on Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:47 am


Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
What was the attendance?

Iâ€™m sure that you are more than capable to use a search engine.
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:50 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:50 am


Itâ€™s not listed

https://www.rugby-league.com/superleagu ... port/95678
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:52 am
hatty on Sat Mar 09, 2019 7:52 am


if Itâ€™s not listed then how do you expect me to know?
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 8:00 am
Pieman on Sat Mar 09, 2019 8:00 am


just over 10k
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 8:04 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Mar 09, 2019 8:04 am


Pieman wrote:
just over 10k

Thanks pieman, looked less than that on tv
Re: Wigan fans
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 8:07 am
Pieman on Sat Mar 09, 2019 8:07 am


Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Thanks pieman, looked less than that on tv


I agree, they might have counted ST holders even if they didnt turn up

