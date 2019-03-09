WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Taxis for David Furner and Adrian Lam

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Taxis for David Furner and Adrian Lam

Post a reply
Taxis for David Furner and Adrian Lam
Post Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:12 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Mar 09, 2019 5:12 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 160
Rep Position: 16th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 6011
Location: Carcassonne, France
David Furner and Adrian Lam. Two assistant coaches from the NRL came to Super League thinking that they could succeed. Well we have shown that they can't.

Time to call taxis that take them both to Heathrow for the long flight back to Australia.

Looking forward Shaun Flanagan is available. He is a proven successful head coach of Cronulla. Either Wigan or Leeds should hire him.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by Willzay on Sat Mar 09, 2019 6:04 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 337
Rep Position: 3rd / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7955
You don't win anything in March.
The Troll Collective :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Lebron James

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dave K., Google [Bot], thelinesman, Traffic and 112 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,856,51696277,4744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
TORONTO
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
YORK
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
LEIGH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)