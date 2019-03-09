David Furner and Adrian Lam. Two assistant coaches from the NRL came to Super League thinking that they could succeed. Well we have shown that they can't.
Time to call taxis that take them both to Heathrow for the long flight back to Australia.
Looking forward Shaun Flanagan is available. He is a proven successful head coach of Cronulla. Either Wigan or Leeds should hire him.
