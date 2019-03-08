Having just watched that load of fcuking crap, and looking at the upcoming fixtures, we are now in a relegation dogfight. The next fixtures are Warrington & Salford(A), Catalan (H), Castleford and Wakefield (A) and Saints (H). of those fixtures, I can only see the possibility of a positive result against the Dragons, and I'm not too sure about that!
With the players and management/ownership we have, this is very definitely a situation where relegation is a distinct possibility.
