Hardaker - 5 if only for effort. Tried very hard to get involved but was never in space
Manfredi - N/A
Hankinson - 3 Played like a championship player
Gildart - 4 offered nothing but a few scoots
Marshall - N/A
Williams - 4 very poor game but as i said all week, hes got no running threats around him
Tommy - 4 Gets an extra point for the kick to Escare
Clubb - 3 Played like an old man.
Powell - 3 Awful when on, slower than a tortoise
Flower - 4 Slightly better than Clubb but not much
Isa - 4 No impact at all, so ineffective
Byrne - 4 Never looked threatening
O'Loughlin - 4 His early form has all but disappeared.
Hamlin - 7 Tried very hard, made some limited impact
Bullock - 7 Same as Hamlin
Escare - 4 Extra point for the try
Tautai - 5 Tried hard and was lively but very little impact.
Shocking performance, it was like pass the parcel along the line from side to side. The fact that Bullock and Hamlin stood out head and shoulders above the rest tells you all you need to know.
