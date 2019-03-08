WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds ratings

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Hudds ratings

Post a reply
Hudds ratings
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:14 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:14 pm
The_Enforcer Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 45
Rep Position: 82nd / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 552
Hardaker - 5 if only for effort. Tried very hard to get involved but was never in space
Manfredi - N/A
Hankinson - 3 Played like a championship player
Gildart - 4 offered nothing but a few scoots
Marshall - N/A
Williams - 4 very poor game but as i said all week, hes got no running threats around him
Tommy - 4 Gets an extra point for the kick to Escare
Clubb - 3 Played like an old man.
Powell - 3 Awful when on, slower than a tortoise
Flower - 4 Slightly better than Clubb but not much
Isa - 4 No impact at all, so ineffective
Byrne - 4 Never looked threatening
O'Loughlin - 4 His early form has all but disappeared.

Hamlin - 7 Tried very hard, made some limited impact
Bullock - 7 Same as Hamlin
Escare - 4 Extra point for the try
Tautai - 5 Tried hard and was lively but very little impact.

Shocking performance, it was like pass the parcel along the line from side to side. The fact that Bullock and Hamlin stood out head and shoulders above the rest tells you all you need to know.
Re: Hudds ratings
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:36 pm
Posted by Brick with eyes on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:36 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 113th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 250
Location: Manchester
Byrne didn’t play , that’s why he didn’t look threatening

You are definitely not a Wigan fan
Re: Hudds ratings
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:46 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:46 pm
The_Enforcer Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 45
Rep Position: 82nd / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 552
Brick with eyes wrote:
Byrne didn’t play , that’s why he didn’t look threatening

You are definitely not a Wigan fan


I meant Paisley obviously. I get mixed up with them having the same first name.

But no im not a Wigan fan because i mixed two largely unknown fringe players.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, bazdev, Brendinio, Brick with eyes, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, CasAttack, cheekydiddles, ChrisA, critch67, CyberPieMan, DannyT, DonnyPlumber, Dunkirk Spirit, fleabag, fun time frankie, gary numan, Google Adsense [Bot], Hangerman2, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, JIMMY MAGNETS, jonh, KingRoss11, MadDogg, Mash Butty, newgroundb4wakey, NickyKiss, nohalfbacks, Pie Eyed, Pieman, RichieS, RLIMR, spartakmixtapes, steadygetyerboots-on, The_Enforcer, TruffleSniffer, WARRIOR5, warriorweed, Who are ya!!, wiganermike, wigsey and 687 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,856,3662,78277,4744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL FC
34-10
LEEDS RHINOS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
26-0
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
6-14
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)