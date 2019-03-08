Lenagan finds a buyer who is as cashed up as he is passionate for Wigan and who isnâ€™t a Koukash style lunatic.
We sort the whole Edwards mess out and by that I mean we bin it off. As I said at the time, if he comes he comes for 2019 or not at all.
We ask Shaun Wane to come back. Thereâ€™s times that even a Wane backer like me became frustrated with the grinding rugby but by god what a job he did looking at this rabble.
We invest properly in the team. We keep our best players like every other club manages to do. Saints have tied Walmsley, Makinson, Roby and Lomax down yet we canâ€™t keep anyone on anything other then a â€˜give us a year or two deal then weâ€™ll let you goâ€™ arrangement.
Our players always want to leave because we hand them a get out of jail card to return every time. The problem at the club lies firmly with Leneghan & Radlinski end of. I now await the Leneghan / Radlinski fan club to air their views about what both have done for the club, but guess what... I donâ€™t care about the past I care about here and now.
