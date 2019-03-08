WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Farce

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Farce

Post a reply
Farce
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:04 pm
Posted by jonh on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:04 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 40
Rep Position: 87th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16848
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
So what happens now?!

Clearly Lam isnâ€™t up to the task and the players donâ€™t want to play for him.

Lam to be fair has been given an impossible task with no quality players coming in several going out and a 1 Year deal so authority fully compromised.

Edwards coming or not?! No comment from the club is pathetic and again damaging the club.

Chairman and Rads trying to be very clever but actually just contributing to the mess.

The next steps forward?! Who knows!

The club MUST comment on the Edwards situation.

Lam sadly has to go.

Williams marquee?!

IF Edwards is coming we need to go with Loghlain as player coach, if not itâ€™s time to bring in a proven coach.

Finally and blatantly obviously you canâ€™t expect a cut price team to put bums on seats.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Farce
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:10 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:10 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 147
Rep Position: 19th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22441
Location: WIGAN
Ideal world-

Lenagan finds a buyer who is as cashed up as he is passionate for Wigan and who isnâ€™t a Koukash style lunatic.

We sort the whole Edwards mess out and by that I mean we bin it off. As I said at the time, if he comes he comes for 2019 or not at all.

We ask Shaun Wane to come back. Thereâ€™s times that even a Wane backer like me became frustrated with the grinding rugby but by god what a job he did looking at this rabble.

We invest properly in the team. We keep our best players like every other club manages to do. Saints have tied Walmsley, Makinson, Roby and Lomax down yet we canâ€™t keep anyone on anything other then a â€˜give us a year or two deal then weâ€™ll let you goâ€™ arrangement.
Re: Farce
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:15 pm
Posted by RichieS on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:15 pm
RichieS User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 115th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 315
NickyKiss wrote:
Ideal world-

Lenagan finds a buyer who is as cashed up as he is passionate for Wigan and who isnâ€™t a Koukash style lunatic.

We sort the whole Edwards mess out and by that I mean we bin it off. As I said at the time, if he comes he comes for 2019 or not at all.

We ask Shaun Wane to come back. Thereâ€™s times that even a Wane backer like me became frustrated with the grinding rugby but by god what a job he did looking at this rabble.

We invest properly in the team. We keep our best players like every other club manages to do. Saints have tied Walmsley, Makinson, Roby and Lomax down yet we canâ€™t keep anyone on anything other then a â€˜give us a year or two deal then weâ€™ll let you goâ€™ arrangement.


:CLAP:
Re: Farce
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:16 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:16 pm
The_Enforcer Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 45
Rep Position: 82nd / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 552
Now you know why i posted the Emergency thread yesterday.
Re: Farce
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:17 pm
Posted by hatty on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:17 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 98th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 3030
Location: wigan...where else!!
NickyKiss wrote:
Ideal world-

Lenagan finds a buyer who is as cashed up as he is passionate for Wigan and who isnâ€™t a Koukash style lunatic.

We sort the whole Edwards mess out and by that I mean we bin it off. As I said at the time, if he comes he comes for 2019 or not at all.

We ask Shaun Wane to come back. Thereâ€™s times that even a Wane backer like me became frustrated with the grinding rugby but by god what a job he did looking at this rabble.

We invest properly in the team. We keep our best players like every other club manages to do. Saints have tied Walmsley, Makinson, Roby and Lomax down yet we canâ€™t keep anyone on anything other then a â€˜give us a year or two deal then weâ€™ll let you goâ€™ arrangement.

Our players always want to leave because we hand them a get out of jail card to return every time. The problem at the club lies firmly with Leneghan & Radlinski end of. I now await the Leneghan / Radlinski fan club to air their views about what both have done for the club, but guess what... I donâ€™t care about the past I care about here and now.
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Re: Farce
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:22 pm
Posted by Mash Butty on Fri Mar 08, 2019 10:22 pm
Mash Butty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 40
Rep Position: 87th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 29, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 1239
Location: PIE IN THE SKY DISH
hire a good dodgy accountant and cheat the salary cap like Warrington

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, bazdev, Brendinio, Brick with eyes, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, CasAttack, ChrisA, critch67, CyberPieMan, DannyT, DonnyPlumber, Dunkirk Spirit, fleabag, fun time frankie, gary numan, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Hangerman2, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, JIMMY MAGNETS, jonh, KingRoss11, MadDogg, Mash Butty, newgroundb4wakey, NickyKiss, nohalfbacks, Pie Eyed, Pieman, RichieS, RLIMR, spartakmixtapes, steadygetyerboots-on, The_Enforcer, TruffleSniffer, WARRIOR5, warriorweed, Who are ya!!, wiganermike, wigsey and 681 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,856,3662,78277,4744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL FC
34-10
LEEDS RHINOS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
26-0
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
6-14
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)