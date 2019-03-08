His body language and his pre and post match words are very very poor but he has been put in an impossible position by those above. We’ll give you a job for 12 months only after a very popular figure has walked out the door and we’ll also let our two best players leave and even though we’ve needed a quality scrum half for years, we’ll nip in and sign you one in front of Workington.
His body language and his pre and post match words are very very poor but he has been put in an impossible position by those above. We’ll give you a job for 12 months only after a very popular figure has walked out the door and we’ll also let our two best players leave and even though we’ve needed a quality scrum half for years, we’ll nip in and sign you one in front of Workington.
A mess.
To be fair, we did go for Hastings and Lam first. Wonder how different things could have been if we had managed to get Hastings.
We went for Hastings In October and Lam in December.
We knew we’d signed Hardaker (a runner) and lost Tomkins (our only kicker and organiser) in April/May.
Wire needed a replacement for Roberts part way through the year and had Austin sorted quick sharp. They also knew Brown wasn’t good enough and got Gareth Widdop sorted 14 months in advance of 2020.
It’s not good enough. Lenagan is a legend but even legends have their time come and go and unless he’s got bold plans up his sleeve, I really hope he’s looking for new investment/new owners.
Agree to an extent, but the club went for Hastings as soon as they could. Hastings wouldn’t have started negotiations before the end of the season out of respect for Salford
If you hope he’s looking for investment then you can’t criticise the lack of recruitment. As if he’s going to sell he needs to balance the books to actually get some form of decent offer. Otherwise he/we will have our pants pulled down if he sells a club making 600-800,000 losses.
Its not Lam, the blame lies with Lenegan for trying to be clever and actually just creating a complicated mess where nobody knows where they stand. The Wigan players LOVED Wane, he was like a father figure to many of them and his replacement had to be spot on. I think what we are seeing is not so much the lack of ability of Lam as a coach but a team that was so attached to Wane that they now are finding it hard to play for a new coach, especially an inexperienced one like Lam.
Agree to an extent, but the club went for Hastings as soon as they could. Hastings wouldn’t have started negotiations before the end of the season out of respect for Salford
If you hope he’s looking for investment then you can’t criticise the lack of recruitment. As if he’s going to sell he needs to balance the books to actually get some form of decent offer. Otherwise he/we will have our pants pulled down if he sells a club making 600-800,000 losses.
Why weren’t we looking around the market before Hastings though? If we were it was done very much on the quiet. We’re a ‘make do’ club with signings nowadays. We react to circumstances such as drugs bans, players being binned off in Australia and players from the championship rather then having a scouting team which targets players they believe will improve us.
We know that leaders like Tommy and Lockers are reaching the end of the line, so you want to pass that baton down to the next in line but we’ve sold them/lost them/will lose them in the not too distant future. If Saints can keep Walmsley, Lomax, Makinson and Roby why can’t we even manage to keep Ryan Sutton?! We couldn’t keep Tomkins, Bateman and many more and we won’t keep Williams.
I like to think of myself as a reasonably sensible supporter but it’s wearing thin tbh.
Lam is most definately out of his depth. Who actuallly said he was any good in the first place, anyway? My biggest worry at the moment is: where are we going to get the next points? Not in the 3 weeks at least.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.