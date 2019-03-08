WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils: 17:00:00

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Mar 08, 2019 5:38 pm
Please discuss the game.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Mar 08, 2019 5:39 pm
In the light of yesterday's easy win for Warrington, combined with the injury-ravaged Catalans victory over Warrington and the referee last Saturday, I am now beginning to think that if Catalans can beat Salford, Catalans are strong contenders for a top 5 spot.
