Team v Swinton
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 2:21 pm
Fri Mar 08, 2019 2:21 pm
The 19 man squad is as follows:
1 Gregg McNally Cloud 4 Computers
2 Jonny Pownall Wolf Rock @ The Britannia
3 Iain Thornley AB Sundecks
5 Stefan Marsh Cre8 Your Marketing Good Guys
6 Martyn Ridyard (vice-captain) RM Courier Services Ltd
8 Tom Spencer ASK Platt Office Supplies
9 Micky Higham (captain) JRs Taxis
10 Sam Brooks Pro Build Plumbing & Heating
11 Toby Adamson Pam Ties
12 Andy Thornley Pennine Utilities
13 Luke Adamson Tommy Sale MBE Youth Development Programme
15 Joe Cator Blades Restaurants Ltd
17 Nick Gregson RL Fans Forum Player Sponsorship Group
19 Mitch Cox Struktura Engineering Services
20 Ben Sims Impact Insurance
23 Luke Douglas (St Helens loan) PPS Design & Build
24 Matty Costello (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
27 Liam Hood Caton Lloyd Audio Visual Solutions
28 Daniel Richardson (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts

