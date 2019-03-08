WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Thorman

Chris Thorman
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 1:58 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Fri Mar 08, 2019 1:58 pm
My Mate Ronnie User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Chris Thorman has issued an emotional and defiant statement after revealing the reasons behind his sudden departure from the Huddersfield Giants' coaching staff.
Thorman, who spent the 2009 season with Hull and enjoyed a successful career with the Giants as well as featuring for Parramatta Eels, left his post as assistant coach at the John Smith's Stadium in September last year with no explanation given regarding his departure after six years as part of the coaching team.

The 38-year-old from Wallsend has now issued an explanation on his Instagram account, detailing his struggles after being found not guilty on charges relating to assault, his desperation at not seeing his children and his frustration that the Rugby Football League are not acting with urgency in his case, with Thorman banned from working in rugby league until the RFL conduct their own investigation.

Thorman wrote; "I have been struggling for a while now.
"My life got tipped upside down at the end of September when I was forced to leave my job with  @giantsrl_official .
"There were a lot of allegations made against me, including two assault charges and claims (all of which were unfounded and I was found not guilty on all charges). Because of these claims the RFL had to do their own investigation and a risk assessment with me - this is still ongoing (it feels like it’s been going on an eternity).

Until this has been completed, I am unable to work in rugby league. This sport is all that I have known and want nothing more than to work in it again. The RFL haven’t really shown any urgency in my case and I have to say I have been disappointed with how they have handled it.
"Also, I haven’t seen my son Noli for over 8 months now and I haven’t seen my daughter Georgia since last summer when she visited from America. I miss them both immensely.
"This has affected my mental health, my loved ones and my family and I don’t want it to anymore.

 
"I suppose what I’m saying is that if you are struggling in life you really need to take charge of your own actions, you need to be accountable because no one else will do it for you - I AM GOING TO DO THAT AS OF RIGHT NOW.

No more excuses or feeling sorry for myself. I am an intelligent and capable man, but haven’t liked the person I’ve been the last few months.
"Thank you to my parents and my girlfriend for always having my back, even when at times I haven’t deserved it. I honestly don’t know what I’d do without you.
"If you need help - ask for it. Don’t wait to be offered it!"

cron

