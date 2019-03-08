https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/ ... r-contract
Iâ€™m not a Rhinos supporter but I was surprised to see the news of Kasianoâ€™s signing by Catalan.
With the Leeds team in a rebuilding phase and prop being a position of importance during that rebuild, I would have thought youâ€™d have done whatever it takes to bring him to Headingley.
Even in a rebuild phase, Leeds must surely be a better bet for stability and a shot at the bigger games than the Dragons.
Kasianoâ€™s a New Zealander so heâ€™ ll be used to bad weather removing the sunshine of Catalan as a factor in his decision.
Have Leeds missed a trick here, a 3 year deal for a top class 28 year old prop. These opportunities donâ€™t come along too often
