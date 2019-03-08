WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Kasiano

Sam Kasiano
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:03 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:03 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/ ... r-contract

Iâ€™m not a Rhinos supporter but I was surprised to see the news of Kasianoâ€™s signing by Catalan.

With the Leeds team in a rebuilding phase and prop being a position of importance during that rebuild, I would have thought youâ€™d have done whatever it takes to bring him to Headingley.

Even in a rebuild phase, Leeds must surely be a better bet for stability and a shot at the bigger games than the Dragons.

Kasianoâ€™s a New Zealander so heâ€™ ll be used to bad weather removing the sunshine of Catalan as a factor in his decision.

Have Leeds missed a trick here, a 3 year deal for a top class 28 year old prop. These opportunities donâ€™t come along too often

