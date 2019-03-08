As a neutral I have long been an admirer of Hills but over the past couple of seasons he has showed a nasty side to his game.
Just follow him closely during games and watch how he likes nothing better to arrive second or third in the tackle and
force his forearm or elbow into a player laid on the ground. A nasty cowardly trick from a once great player.
Just follow him closely during games and watch how he likes nothing better to arrive second or third in the tackle and
force his forearm or elbow into a player laid on the ground. A nasty cowardly trick from a once great player.