Chris Hills..a nasty piece of work.
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 11:48 am
Posted by charlienimb on Fri Mar 08, 2019 11:48 am
As a neutral I have long been an admirer of Hills but over the past couple of seasons he has showed a nasty side to his game.
Just follow him closely during games and watch how he likes nothing better to arrive second or third in the tackle and
force his forearm or elbow into a player laid on the ground. A nasty cowardly trick from a once great player.
the light at the end of the tunnel has been turned off,temporarily
Re: Chris Hills..a nasty piece of work.
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:03 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:03 pm
I wouldn't go that far...he is a poor penalty machine at times but he's also a great metre maker.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Chris Hills..a nasty piece of work.
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:16 pm
Posted by moving on... on Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:16 pm
charlienimb wrote:
As a neutral I have long been an admirer of Hills but over the past couple of seasons he has showed a nasty side to his game.
Just follow him closely during games and watch how he likes nothing better to arrive second or third in the tackle and
force his forearm or elbow into a player laid on the ground. A nasty cowardly trick from a once great player.



Good, this is Rugby League; Not Tiddlywinks.

We were all moaning a few seasons about how our pack was getting walked over every week and how we needed a bit of attitude and backbone. I welcome a bit of C**t in the forwards.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2019

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Chris Hills..a nasty piece of work.
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:47 pm
Posted by Dezzies_right_hook on Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:47 pm
Lol
Re: Chris Hills..a nasty piece of work.
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:49 pm
Posted by easyWire on Fri Mar 08, 2019 12:49 pm
He needs to control his frustration though... a lot of backchat which is not good for a Captain. I'd like to see him given a bit of a break from that role to concentrate on doing what he does best. He also gives too many pens away right on the last tackle.

Austin seems ready-made for the Captain's role and is rock steady... Also when Widdop is here nest year surely he will be given a chance.

