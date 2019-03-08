WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BullBuilder- grants to the Academy

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net BullBuilder- grants to the Academy

Post a reply
BullBuilder- grants to the Academy
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 9:31 am
Posted by Bullnorthern on Fri Mar 08, 2019 9:31 am
Bullnorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 121st / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 689
Location: BARNSLEY
Forum members might be interested in the grants BullBuilder has made to the clubs youth structure in the last six months.
Bullseye is our communications officer and has kept BullBuilder members up-to-date with developments. His articles on specific grants can be found on our website .Most of these have been reported in the T and A.
Since our financial year started on the 1st of September we have made the following grants:
Analytics- new system. 3168
Coaching support 2250
Camcorder. 1490
Ice machine. 1230
Powerplay 1000
Coaching qualifications 425
Squat Bars. 400
Mirrors 280
Wrist bands 150
Support for Bridlington
away day. 150
New printer 140
New vacuum 139
Miscellaneous small
Grants. 119 TOTAL £10,941

For comparison, in the 12 months to the 31st of August 2018 we made grants totalling £18,625.
In addition to our membership subscriptions and regular donations we hold events throughout the year. Since September we have run a very successful Race Night ( which raised almost £2300) and last Friday the Coral Stand hosted a well attended and enjoyable annual quiz night. Early indications are that the Quiz proceeds Will exceed £1100.
We rely on the participation of BullBuilder members and fans at these events to ensure we can continue to support John Bastian and his staff at the level they ,the young players and the fans deserve.
We hope that our next event at Odsal ( our Summer Ball) will attract all the regulars and some new faces.
and finally..... keep an eye out for details of a Snowdonia challenge which is planned to follow up on last year is extremely successful innovation - the 3 Peaks challenge.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 230359, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Fr13daY, jayb and 81 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,855,8641,23977,4744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)