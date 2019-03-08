Forum members might be interested in the grants BullBuilder has made to the clubs youth structure in the last six months.
Bullseye is our communications officer and has kept BullBuilder members up-to-date with developments. His articles on specific grants can be found on our website .Most of these have been reported in the T and A.
Since our financial year started on the 1st of September we have made the following grants:
Analytics- new system. 3168
Coaching support 2250
Camcorder. 1490
Ice machine. 1230
Powerplay 1000
Coaching qualifications 425
Squat Bars. 400
Mirrors 280
Wrist bands 150
Support for Bridlington
away day. 150
New printer 140
New vacuum 139
Miscellaneous small
Grants. 119 TOTAL £10,941
For comparison, in the 12 months to the 31st of August 2018 we made grants totalling £18,625.
In addition to our membership subscriptions and regular donations we hold events throughout the year. Since September we have run a very successful Race Night ( which raised almost £2300) and last Friday the Coral Stand hosted a well attended and enjoyable annual quiz night. Early indications are that the Quiz proceeds Will exceed £1100.
We rely on the participation of BullBuilder members and fans at these events to ensure we can continue to support John Bastian and his staff at the level they ,the young players and the fans deserve.
We hope that our next event at Odsal ( our Summer Ball) will attract all the regulars and some new faces.
and finally..... keep an eye out for details of a Snowdonia challenge which is planned to follow up on last year is extremely successful innovation - the 3 Peaks challenge.
Bullseye is our communications officer and has kept BullBuilder members up-to-date with developments. His articles on specific grants can be found on our website .Most of these have been reported in the T and A.
Since our financial year started on the 1st of September we have made the following grants:
Analytics- new system. 3168
Coaching support 2250
Camcorder. 1490
Ice machine. 1230
Powerplay 1000
Coaching qualifications 425
Squat Bars. 400
Mirrors 280
Wrist bands 150
Support for Bridlington
away day. 150
New printer 140
New vacuum 139
Miscellaneous small
Grants. 119 TOTAL £10,941
For comparison, in the 12 months to the 31st of August 2018 we made grants totalling £18,625.
In addition to our membership subscriptions and regular donations we hold events throughout the year. Since September we have run a very successful Race Night ( which raised almost £2300) and last Friday the Coral Stand hosted a well attended and enjoyable annual quiz night. Early indications are that the Quiz proceeds Will exceed £1100.
We rely on the participation of BullBuilder members and fans at these events to ensure we can continue to support John Bastian and his staff at the level they ,the young players and the fans deserve.
We hope that our next event at Odsal ( our Summer Ball) will attract all the regulars and some new faces.
and finally..... keep an eye out for details of a Snowdonia challenge which is planned to follow up on last year is extremely successful innovation - the 3 Peaks challenge.