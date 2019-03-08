So it now looks likely Williams will be gone next year. This is now a club emergency. If O'loughlin and Tommy also retire which is likely, you do realise where that leaves us?
We will need half a new team! And many of the new players will need to be top class signings.
Ideally
1 x Centre
2 x Half Backs
2 x Props
1 x Hooker
1 x Loose Forward
At the very least you could stick with what we've got at centre and just bring in one new prop but even then we would still need 5 new signings, all of which must be genuine top class players.
Instead what we will likely get is maybe 1 or 2 decent players a couple of Bullock/Hankinson type signings and maybe a couple of promotions from youth set up. Is it any wonder Edwards is saying the things he is? He will be on a hiding to nothing before he starts unless our recent signing habits change.
