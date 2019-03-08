WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Emergency!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Emergency!

Post a reply
Emergency!
Post Fri Mar 08, 2019 1:44 am
Posted by The_Enforcer on Fri Mar 08, 2019 1:44 am
The_Enforcer Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 45
Rep Position: 81st / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 544
So it now looks likely Williams will be gone next year. This is now a club emergency. If O'loughlin and Tommy also retire which is likely, you do realise where that leaves us?

We will need half a new team! And many of the new players will need to be top class signings.

Ideally
1 x Centre
2 x Half Backs
2 x Props
1 x Hooker
1 x Loose Forward

At the very least you could stick with what we've got at centre and just bring in one new prop but even then we would still need 5 new signings, all of which must be genuine top class players.

Instead what we will likely get is maybe 1 or 2 decent players a couple of Bullock/Hankinson type signings and maybe a couple of promotions from youth set up. Is it any wonder Edwards is saying the things he is? He will be on a hiding to nothing before he starts unless our recent signing habits change.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: The_Enforcer and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,855,78074477,4744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)