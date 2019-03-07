WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Castleford ...Ben Currie Plays Tonight

Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:32 pm
Builth Wells Wire
A welcome return

Re: Ben Currie Plays Tonight
Post Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:35 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:35 pm
Gazwire
Wow, that would be amazing. Hopefully he's fully recovered this time.
Re: Ben Currie Plays Tonight
Post Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:36 pm
Posted by Longbarn Wire on Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:36 pm
Longbarn Wire
Cough
Re: Ben Currie Plays Tonight
Post Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:41 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:41 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Longbarn Wire wrote:
Cough


Who do you get your inside information from...Rubber Duckie?
Re: Ben Currie Plays Tonight
Post Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:43 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:43 pm
karetaker
Longbarn Wire wrote:
Cough


Take my hat off to you sir.
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:45 pm
morrisseyisawire
My nervousness has just gone through the roof

Please god bless that knee
Posted by Moe syslak on Thu Mar 07, 2019 6:56 pm
Moe syslak
This tasi at loose forward thing is still baffling me.
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'
Posted by karetaker on Thu Mar 07, 2019 7:10 pm
karetaker
Kev Brown as just said he is looking to be back mid July, he as had less invasive surgery:
Posted by silver2 on Thu Mar 07, 2019 7:15 pm
silver2
Black Magic?
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Thu Mar 07, 2019 7:34 pm
lefty goldblatt
Great news
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.

