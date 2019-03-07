I see that Manni has allowed a fairground and a load of caravans to assemble on his Superbowl land and completely fill the Doncaster Road car park. What a lovely thoughtful chap he is, he genuinely must have the best interests of the club at heart like he has previously advised. He seems to be just the sort of person you can trust, whose word you can take at face value, honorable...... those people who see him as a scheming melt who does not give a toss about anyone but himself with no consideration for the community, a man who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing must surely be wrong.