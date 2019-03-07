WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Manni

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Manni

Post a reply
Manni
Post Thu Mar 07, 2019 10:49 am
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Thu Mar 07, 2019 10:49 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 87th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1935
Location: wakefield
I see that Manni has allowed a fairground and a load of caravans to assemble on his Superbowl land and completely fill the Doncaster Road car park. What a lovely thoughtful chap he is, he genuinely must have the best interests of the club at heart like he has previously advised. He seems to be just the sort of person you can trust, whose word you can take at face value, honorable...... those people who see him as a scheming melt who does not give a toss about anyone but himself with no consideration for the community, a man who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing must surely be wrong.
Re: Manni
Post Thu Mar 07, 2019 11:22 am
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Thu Mar 07, 2019 11:22 am
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 80
Rep Position: 49th / 77,474
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 11181
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I see that Manni has allowed a fairground and a load of caravans to assemble on his Superbowl land and completely fill the Doncaster Road car park. What a lovely thoughtful chap he is, he genuinely must have the best interests of the club at heart like he has previously advised. He seems to be just the sort of person you can trust, whose word you can take at face value, honorable...... those people who see him as a scheming melt who does not give a toss about anyone but himself with no consideration for the community, a man who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing must surely be wrong.

Not the first time plus it's his land. Will be gone before the KR game.
1/10

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Dunkirk Spirit, Khlav Kalash, Little willy, Manuel, Mick Amos 9 WTW, musson, Oddshapeball, phe13, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityDave, vastman, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,855,4191,53077,4744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sat 9th Mar 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
TORONTO
Sat 9th Mar 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)