6 -- Jordan Abdull
13 â€“ Sadiq Adebiyi
8 â€“ Eddie Battye
23 â€“ Rob Butler
29 â€“ Matt Davis
17 â€“ Matty Fleming
14 â€“ Matt Fozard
16 â€“ Matty Gee
10 â€“ Mark Ioane
4 â€“ Elliot Kear
11 â€“ Will Lovell
22 â€“ James Meadows
24 â€“ Jacob Ogden
9 â€“ Eloi Pelissier
15 â€“ Greg Richards
28 â€“ Morgan Smith
1 â€“ Alex Walker
2 â€“ Rhys Williams
20 â€“ Luke Yates
Out go Cunningham, Mason, Dixon, Morgan & Pitts.
In come Pelissier, Adebiyi, Ogden, Meadows & M. Davis.
Are we resting some key men knowing there is very little hope of a win?
Or are all 5 injured?
