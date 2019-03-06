WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens (A)

St Helens (A)
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:50 pm
Posted by Jossy B on Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:50 pm
6 -- Jordan Abdull

13 â€“ Sadiq Adebiyi

8 â€“ Eddie Battye

23 â€“ Rob Butler

29 â€“ Matt Davis

17 â€“ Matty Fleming

14 â€“ Matt Fozard

16 â€“ Matty Gee

10 â€“ Mark Ioane

4 â€“ Elliot Kear

11 â€“ Will Lovell

22 â€“ James Meadows

24 â€“ Jacob Ogden

9 â€“ Eloi Pelissier

15 â€“ Greg Richards

28 â€“ Morgan Smith

1 â€“ Alex Walker

2 â€“ Rhys Williams

20 â€“ Luke Yates

Out go Cunningham, Mason, Dixon, Morgan & Pitts.
In come Pelissier, Adebiyi, Ogden, Meadows & M. Davis.

Are we resting some key men knowing there is very little hope of a win?
Or are all 5 injured? :THINK:
Re: St Helens (A)
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:09 pm
Posted by jbuzza on Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:09 pm
Hope they are not all injured !! Still no Dan Hindmarsh though.

