Tag back? So I'm guessing the reserves fixture counts as one of his banned games? Good to see Ellis selected again even with Tag back.
Leeds have looked awful defensively, but they do have plenty of ability in attack. I think if we have at least equal share of possession, then we'll win this one.
My biggest concern is the short turn around of only 5 days for us, which may bring fatigue and so comes errors.
Long time since our home fans have seen us win, no better way to put that right then by beating Leeds.
Come on ye Hull
