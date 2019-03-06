WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds at home

Leeds at home
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:19 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:19 pm
Riderofthepalehorse
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Looking forward to this one, Watkins not in Leeds squad, Jack Walker back.
Can we keep Hurrel quiet, close to call, whatâ€™s the odds for a draw after eighty minutes.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:25 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:25 pm
WIZEB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
25/1
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:00 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:00 pm
Riderofthepalehorse
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Cheers WIZEB Iâ€™ll put my 50p on.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:09 pm
Posted by giddyupoldfella on Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:09 pm
giddyupoldfella
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Tag back? So I'm guessing the reserves fixture counts as one of his banned games? Good to see Ellis selected again even with Tag back.

Leeds have looked awful defensively, but they do have plenty of ability in attack. I think if we have at least equal share of possession, then we'll win this one.

My biggest concern is the short turn around of only 5 days for us, which may bring fatigue and so comes errors.

Long time since our home fans have seen us win, no better way to put that right then by beating Leeds.

Come on ye Hull

.

