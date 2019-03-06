WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax v Dewsbury.

Fax v Dewsbury.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:18 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:18 pm
IGNORE

After seeing us against Swinton last week and watching Dewsbury against Toronto i would have to say The Rams are favourites for this fixture. A massive improvement is needed this weekend, what we have been seeing so far this season is very poor to say the least. Our forwards need to take the lead that Grixy provided and give our half backs time and space to play. Dewsbury were the last team to take a point off us at The Shay, let's hope we can finally hit form, which I think we will and get on a roll before our trip to York. Fax by 14 points. Up The Fax!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:10 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Wed Mar 06, 2019 3:10 pm
IGNORE

Fax are the opposite of Toronto, they are playing all their home games first.

