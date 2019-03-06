After seeing us against Swinton last week and watching Dewsbury against Toronto i would have to say The Rams are favourites for this fixture. A massive improvement is needed this weekend, what we have been seeing so far this season is very poor to say the least. Our forwards need to take the lead that Grixy provided and give our half backs time and space to play. Dewsbury were the last team to take a point off us at The Shay, let's hope we can finally hit form, which I think we will and get on a roll before our trip to York. Fax by 14 points. Up The Fax!