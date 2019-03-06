WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NRL vs SL

NRL vs SL
Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:07 pm
TheDreadnought
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
How much better is the coverage/media side of the NRL compared to SL?

There promo for the coming season was outstanding, I've also been watching a few "mini series" that clubs produce individually - in particular "This Day Forward" by the West Tigers last year gave a real good insight into pre season at a professional club.
Wed Mar 06, 2019 2:03 pm
Exiled down south
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
The difference being the NRL is a major sport and RL in UK is a second tier sport on a par with ice hockey and netball(Although netball is probably overtaking RL currently)
