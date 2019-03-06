How much better is the coverage/media side of the NRL compared to SL?
There promo for the coming season was outstanding, I've also been watching a few "mini series" that clubs produce individually - in particular "This Day Forward" by the West Tigers last year gave a real good insight into pre season at a professional club.
There promo for the coming season was outstanding, I've also been watching a few "mini series" that clubs produce individually - in particular "This Day Forward" by the West Tigers last year gave a real good insight into pre season at a professional club.