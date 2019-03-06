WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan

Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:58 pm
GiantJake1988
GiantJake1988
Cheeky half-back
id like to see us line up like

Darnell
Jerry
Turner
Jake Wardle
Senior
Gaskell
Frawley
Matagi
O Brien
Lawrence
Joe Wardle

Taai
Ikahihifo
Leeming
Roberts

Uate & Hewitt to miss
Re: Wigan
Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:06 pm
Kartboy
Kartboy
We really arent off our best squad i know we have a few missing but really need to start playing better with who we have out there. i can accept loosing but not how bad we look, both hull and warrington was winnable games but the standard we delivered was awful.
Re: Wigan
Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:07 pm
GIANTSRL
GIANTSRL
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
more chopping and changing...woolford the tinker man!

new full back, new half back combo, new winger, new centre, new props, new second rows

love a settled team :wink: yep some injuries havent helped in all this.

good to see uate and ikahihifo back

wooldford says uate hasnt been fit to do himself justice and ikahihio let himsef down but we know hes not a fan anyway... said pre season the player wont play for you if you want rid and thats what we have got so far.

prob the strongest team we have had so far this season, but not played together.

wardle brothers may get their wish of playing together.

see joe playing at loose and lawrence moving to prop to replace english who i have said cant play these games week in week out will just suffer burn out
Re: Wigan
Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:08 pm
GIANTSRL
GIANTSRL
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Kartboy wrote:
We really arent off our best squad i know we have a few missing but really need to start playing better with who we have out there. i can accept loosing but not how bad we look, both hull and warrington was winnable games but the standard we delivered was awful.


need a settled team and we still dont have that, they need a run of games together

we need cudjoe back and clough too... two big leaders.

i like ferguson too, he can punch some holes in the second row which the others cant
