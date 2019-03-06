more chopping and changing...woolford the tinker man!
new full back, new half back combo, new winger, new centre, new props, new second rows
love a settled team
yep some injuries havent helped in all this.
good to see uate and ikahihifo back
wooldford says uate hasnt been fit to do himself justice and ikahihio let himsef down but we know hes not a fan anyway... said pre season the player wont play for you if you want rid and thats what we have got so far.
prob the strongest team we have had so far this season, but not played together.
wardle brothers may get their wish of playing together.
see joe playing at loose and lawrence moving to prop to replace english who i have said cant play these games week in week out will just suffer burn out