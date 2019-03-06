WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan serial offenders

Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:54 pm
Posted by eddieH on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:54 pm
eddieH
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Wigan 2point deduction suspended until 2020. No other club would get away with it.
Re: Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:13 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:13 pm
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Has "Uncle" Maurice been splashing his influence about?
Re: Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:15 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:15 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Feckin cop out.
Re: Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:26 pm
Posted by Deus Dat Incrementum on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:26 pm
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
I know the rules are the rules but I would feel pretty annoyed if we picked up a 2 point deduction for that.
I might feel different come the end of the season if they pip us to the play offs by 1point then go on to win the GF again.
Re: Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:29 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:29 pm
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Solicitors letters for SL, if someone else is relegated as a result of this.

2006, Fielden, a record transfer and subsequent salary cap failure?
Re: Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:38 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:38 pm
Oxford Exile
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
I think their current position in the league has influenced this...gutless RFL
Re: Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:48 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:48 pm
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Oxford Exile wrote:
I think their current position in the league has influenced this...gutless RFL

Quite.
Had Wigan started with 5 wins from 5 games, I'm of the opinion that the two point deduction would stand for this season, and not post dated.

Smellier than a fortnight old meat'n'tater
Re: Wigan serial offenders
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:54 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:54 pm
Oxford Exile
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
What happens come the play off...Wigan scrape in by 2pts over say Wakefield or us even!.....is that fair? Surely the Lawyers would be dragged in at that point?

OR

even worst...they avoid relegation by 1pt.....

Que the 'holier than' thou Pies spouting how its the only fair thing to do....Cheating scumbags. That club has been taking the pi$$ out of RL since I started watching back in the early 80's. No club should be considered bigger than the sport. Wigan are.
