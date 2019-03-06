Reputation Points: 7 Rep Position: 117th / 77,474 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm Posts: 462
I know the rules are the rules but I would feel pretty annoyed if we picked up a 2 point deduction for that. I might feel different come the end of the season if they pip us to the play offs by 1point then go on to win the GF again.
What happens come the play off...Wigan scrape in by 2pts over say Wakefield or us even!.....is that fair? Surely the Lawyers would be dragged in at that point?
OR
even worst...they avoid relegation by 1pt.....
Que the 'holier than' thou Pies spouting how its the only fair thing to do....Cheating scumbags. That club has been taking the pi$$ out of RL since I started watching back in the early 80's. No club should be considered bigger than the sport. Wigan are.
