Disclpinary farce continues
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:47 pm
Posted by pmarrow on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:47 pm
Whilst happy to be on the receiving end of the loophole this is just making a mockery of another system filled with a loophole.

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ee-2614454
Re: Disclpinary farce continues
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:04 pm
Posted by the artist on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:04 pm
As a hull fan even i acknowledge this is a bit of a farce and the system needs looking into. I suppose we could say some good has come out of running a reserve team after all!
Re: Disclpinary farce continues
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:09 pm
Posted by Stanley Unwin on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:09 pm
https://www.rugby-league.com/flipbooks/ ... html#p=183 its all there....section D2.53

