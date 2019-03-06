WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 points back

2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:44 pm
Posted by ChrisA on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:44 pm
ChrisA
Just announced. Common sense prevails.
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:45 pm
Posted by Angelus on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:45 pm
Angelus
Not entirely accurate

"Wigan Warriors' two-point deduction has been suspended until 2020 after an appeal"

Although does that mean we get deducted 2 points next year, or that we dont get deducted 2 points at all unless we screw up in the next 12 months? Neither of which makes sense to me.
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:51 pm
Posted by hatty on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:51 pm
hatty
Angelus wrote:
Not entirely accurate

"Wigan Warriors' two-point deduction has been suspended until 2020 after an appeal"

Although does that mean we get deducted 2 points next year, or that we dont get deducted 2 points at all unless we screw up in the next 12 months? Neither of which makes sense to me.

If we break the salary cap between now and then, we get 2pts deducted. If we don’t then the suspension expires after the 12 months
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:51 pm
Posted by ChrisA on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:51 pm
ChrisA
It means if we repeat this year or next we will receive the 2 point deduction plus any additional punishment. If not we are clear.
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:54 pm
Posted by Angelus on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:54 pm
Angelus
Ah. Makes a bit more sense. Still, it took them 2 years to figure out we had gone over, so suspending it for 12 months doesn't make a lot of sense. Unless we are going to be audited more frequently or something.
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:05 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:05 pm
MadDogg
God we needed that one.

I know our poor performances didn't warrant the points but one successful conversion by Hardaker and we'd be in a playoff spot now.
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:13 pm
Posted by CyberPieMan on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:13 pm
CyberPieMan
I particularly like the none too subtle dig from our glorious leader.....
our fellow Betfred Super League clubs who have been largely supportive
Now, I wonder who he could be looking at :SHHH: :THINK:
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:27 pm
Posted by fosdyke99 on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:27 pm
surprise surprise.it pays to cheat and not for the first time.
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:32 pm
Posted by hatty on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:32 pm
hatty
fosdyke99 wrote:
surprise surprise.it pays to cheat and not for the first time.

It suddenly smells of fish on here
Re: 2 points back
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:44 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:44 pm
Oxford Exile
MadDogg wrote:
God we needed that one.



which is EXACTLY why you got it. Pathetic!
