Reputation Points:
19
Rep Position:
105th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts:
1417
Location:
Oldham.
Just announced. Common sense prevails.
Posted by
Angelus
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:45 pm
Reputation Points:
2
Rep Position:
122nd / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts:
88
Not entirely accurate
"Wigan Warriors' two-point deduction has been suspended until 2020 after an appeal" Although does that mean we get deducted 2 points next year, or that we dont get deducted 2 points at all unless we screw up in the next 12 months? Neither of which makes sense to me.
Posted by
hatty
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:51 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points:
29
Rep Position:
95th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts:
3022
Location:
wigan...where else!!
Angelus wrote:
Not entirely accurate
"Wigan Warriors' two-point deduction has been suspended until 2020 after an appeal" Although does that mean we get deducted 2 points next year, or that we dont get deducted 2 points at all unless we screw up in the next 12 months? Neither of which makes sense to me.
If we break the salary cap between now and then, we get 2pts deducted. If we don’t then the suspension expires after the 12 months
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Posted by
ChrisA
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:51 pm
Reputation Points:
19
Rep Position:
105th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts:
1417
Location:
Oldham.
It means if we repeat this year or next we will receive the 2 point deduction plus any additional punishment. If not we are clear.
Posted by
Angelus
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:54 pm
Reputation Points:
2
Rep Position:
122nd / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts:
88
Ah. Makes a bit more sense. Still, it took them 2 years to figure out we had gone over, so suspending it for 12 months doesn't make a lot of sense. Unless we are going to be audited more frequently or something.
Posted by
MadDogg
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:05 pm
Reputation Points:
28
Rep Position:
96th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts:
6934
Location:
The Mighty Wigan
God we needed that one.
I know our poor performances didn't warrant the points but one successful conversion by Hardaker and we'd be in a playoff spot now.
Reputation Points:
3
Rep Position:
121st / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts:
920
I particularly like the none too subtle dig from our glorious leader.....
our fellow Betfred Super League clubs who have been largely supportive
Now, I wonder who he could be looking at
Everything
is Awesome
Posted by
fosdyke99
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:27 pm
Reputation Points:
5
Rep Position:
119th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts:
138
surprise surprise.it pays to cheat and not for the first time.
Posted by
hatty
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 1:32 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points:
29
Rep Position:
95th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts:
3022
Location:
wigan...where else!!
fosdyke99 wrote:
surprise surprise.it pays to cheat and not for the first time.
It suddenly smells of fish on here
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Reputation Points:
32
Rep Position:
92nd / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts:
3880
Location:
Its in the name
MadDogg wrote:
God we needed that one.
which is EXACTLY why you got it. Pathetic!
top flight since 1895
