Reputation Points:
49
Rep Position:
75th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts:
11261
Scott Taylor is named in the 19 for the Leeds game.
Does this mean that the reserve game a couple of weeks ago counted towards his ban? Or did we find another loop hole? Dual reg perhaps?
Posted by
ccs
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:11 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points:
54
Rep Position:
71st / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts:
3525
There's another reserve game tonight, maybe that one had already been registered before the ban?
Posted by
fosdyke99
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:11 pm
Reputation Points:
5
Rep Position:
119th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts:
135
a team matches used to count towards match bans and ive never seen any change of rule.
Reputation Points:
4
Rep Position:
120th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Posts:
70
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Scott Taylor is named in the 19 for the Leeds game.
Does this mean that the reserve game a couple of weeks ago counted towards his ban? Or did we find another loop hole? Dual reg perhaps?
Well, he's in the squad, so must be eligible to play, who knows in the crazy world of the RFL?
Posted by
Dave K.
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:15 pm
Reputation Points:
63
Rep Position:
63rd / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts:
18954
Location:
Back in Hull.
Wakey game counted.
Be interesting if Ellis still plays, I would at the expense of Thompson. I'd also like to see Litten back on the bench to give us impact.
Reputation Points:
10
Rep Position:
114th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts:
6559
The wakey game only counts because we had a reserve game that weekend instead of a first team game.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Reputation Points:
49
Rep Position:
75th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts:
11261
Dave K. wrote:
Wakey game counted.
Be interesting if Ellis still plays, I would at the expense of Thompson. I'd also like to see Litten back on the bench to give us impact.
Litten isn't in the squad, but I would agree. Leeds have some big immobile lumps in their pack and Litten could have exploited that.
From the 19 my team would be.
Shaul
Naulago
Tuimavave
Griffin
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Matongo
Minichiello
Manu
Westerman
Paea
Ellis
Hadley
Thompson
Difficult call between Thompson and Lane but just gone with Thompson for the extra versatility. He will primarily be used as a prop but can pretty much fill in anywhere.
Posted by
hull2524
on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:21 pm
Reputation Points:
51
Rep Position:
73rd / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts:
5480
strong squad, if taylor replaces micky or masi, , we could then have any from masi ellis, paea,hadley, lane Thompson on the bench, cert looks a stronger bench than for a long time, hope paea keeps up the good work, COYH
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Reputation Points:
2
Rep Position:
122nd / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts:
608
Location:
Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Wow fantastic news good to see the club using the system to our advantage for a change.
Reputation Points:
4
Rep Position:
120th / 77,474
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Posts:
70
Dave K. wrote:
Wakey game counted.
Be interesting if Ellis still plays, I would at the expense of Thompson. I'd also like to see Litten back on the bench to give us impact.
Whilst I agree, in part, but what message does that send to Thompson?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum:
Boardwalkempire2, Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, carnegiedweller, Chris71, Dave K., edinburgh yorkie, fc23, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Google [Bot], hull2524, Joe Banjo, K-Diddy, Karen, Keith Lard's Dog, Large Paws, MGarbutt1986, oooh Gravy!, RichM, rover 2000, scarrie, simon_tem, Stanley Unwin, Wilde 3, Windy winger and 177 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,854,914 1,644 77,474 4,559 SET