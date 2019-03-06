WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - An unexpected benefit of the reserves?

Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:07 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:07 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Scott Taylor is named in the 19 for the Leeds game.

Does this mean that the reserve game a couple of weeks ago counted towards his ban? Or did we find another loop hole? Dual reg perhaps?
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:11 pm
Posted by ccs on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:11 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
There's another reserve game tonight, maybe that one had already been registered before the ban?
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:11 pm
Posted by fosdyke99 on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:11 pm
fosdyke99
Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
a team matches used to count towards match bans and ive never seen any change of rule.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:13 pm
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:13 pm
MGarbutt1986
Joined: Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Scott Taylor is named in the 19 for the Leeds game.

Does this mean that the reserve game a couple of weeks ago counted towards his ban? Or did we find another loop hole? Dual reg perhaps?

Well, he's in the squad, so must be eligible to play, who knows in the crazy world of the RFL?
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:15 pm
Posted by Dave K. on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:15 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Location: Back in Hull.
Wakey game counted.

Be interesting if Ellis still plays, I would at the expense of Thompson. I'd also like to see Litten back on the bench to give us impact.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:18 pm
Posted by The Dentist Wilf on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:18 pm
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
The wakey game only counts because we had a reserve game that weekend instead of a first team game.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:21 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:21 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Wakey game counted.

Be interesting if Ellis still plays, I would at the expense of Thompson. I'd also like to see Litten back on the bench to give us impact.


Litten isn't in the squad, but I would agree. Leeds have some big immobile lumps in their pack and Litten could have exploited that.

From the 19 my team would be.

Shaul
Naulago
Tuimavave
Griffin
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Matongo
Minichiello
Manu
Westerman

Paea
Ellis
Hadley
Thompson

Difficult call between Thompson and Lane but just gone with Thompson for the extra versatility. He will primarily be used as a prop but can pretty much fill in anywhere.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:21 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:21 pm
hull2524
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
strong squad, if taylor replaces micky or masi, , we could then have any from masi ellis, paea,hadley, lane Thompson on the bench, cert looks a stronger bench than for a long time, hope paea keeps up the good work, COYH
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:22 pm
Posted by Fields of Fire on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:22 pm
Fields of Fire
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Wow fantastic news good to see the club using the system to our advantage for a change.
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:23 pm
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Mar 06, 2019 12:23 pm
MGarbutt1986
Joined: Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Dave K. wrote:
Wakey game counted.

Be interesting if Ellis still plays, I would at the expense of Thompson. I'd also like to see Litten back on the bench to give us impact.


Whilst I agree, in part, but what message does that send to Thompson?
